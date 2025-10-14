Port Authority is upgrading Wi-Fi and cell service at PATH stations, airports and even tunnels under new deal

The Holland Tunnel is among the Port Authority facilities set to get faster, free Wi-Fi and expanded 5G coverage under a new deal with Boingo Wireless.

From airport gates to PATH train platforms, getting and staying online in the region’s busiest transit hubs is about to get easier.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday announced a new long-term agreement with Boingo Wireless to expand free public Wi-Fi and 5G service across its major transportation facilities, including airports, PATH stations, the Midtown Bus Terminal, and the Holland and Lincoln tunnels.

The agreement builds on more than two decades of collaboration between the Port Authority and Boingo, which has managed the agency’s wireless infrastructure since 1999.

Officials said the expanded partnership will bring free public Wi-Fi and upgraded cellular coverage to millions of daily travelers while improving connectivity for airport staff, transit workers, and critical operations.

“Connectivity is as essential to travel today as runways, railroads, and roadways,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Our commitment to strengthening our digital infrastructure ensures that the millions of people who rely on our facilities each day experience secure, high-speed connectivity that keeps pace with modern expectations.”

Boingo will roll out upgraded 5G and Wi-Fi networks designed to boost signal strength, reliability and security at some of the region’s busiest travel hubs — including John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Stewart airports, as well as PATH commuter stations and seaport facilities.

According to officials, the neutral-host network will support 5G service for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers alike, and is being built with encrypted connections, traffic segmentation, and 24/7 monitoring to safeguard user data and infrastructure.

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said the new contract will deliver “best-in-class free and fast Wi-Fi, impeccable cellular phone service, and superb connectivity on all fronts,” adding that the improvements will benefit both passengers, ground service workers and other back-of-house partners.

The new agreement runs through 2038, with an option to extend to 2043. Boingo, which manages networks at more than 130 airports worldwide, said the upgrades will support smoother operations, safer travel, and a more seamless experience for commuters and travelers alike.