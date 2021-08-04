‘Resign or impeach’: Williams and protesters tell embattled Cuomo to leave at Midtown protest

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Evict Cuomo, not tenants” protesters and elected officials cried during a Midtown rally on Aug. 4.

The gathering called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to quit after Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation determined that the state’s chief executive allegedly sexually harassed as many as 11 women.

Less than 24 hours after the bombshell announcement drew the ire of elected officials and constituents alike, fuming protesters descended Wednesday on the Governor’s Midtown office, located at 633 3rd Avel, to deman his resignation and an extension of New York’s state eviction moratorium.

Touting signs and chanting, over 100 protesters took Cuomo to task for the alleged treatment of some 11 women, all under the watchful gaze of several NYPD officers. The demonstration asked Cuomo to step down immediately.

“If you have any chance to provide any kind of goodness in your reputation, f—ing resign… please,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said to the large crowd and legion of media cameras, demanding that tenants need to be protected as well as homeless individuals being removed from hotels.

“Some of us have been screaming from the rooftop for years about who this governor is,” Williams added.

This is a sentiment felt by many regardless of political affiliation, with the investigation complete and the results in, protesters say if Cuomo continues to cling to power and refuses to step down, he must be forcibly removed through impeachment in the state legislature.

Cuomo continues to deny these allegations despite the Attorney General’s findings, and indicated that he has no plans to resign.

“We are here to hold the governor accountable,” the Director of NY Working Families Party Sochie Nnaemeka began, “The legislature must begin impeachment proceedings immediately. As long as the Governor is in office, people will suffer.”

Human Rights advocates and organizations like Make the Road NY also lampooned the Governor for failing to extend the eviction moratorium, which the group says will lead to a steep influx of homelessness.

New Yorkers have collected an enormous amount of debt after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the city’s economy, causing mass job loss, business closures, and a record number of food and housing insecurities.

Over 100 tenants were in attendance, stating the end of the eviction moratorium will affect thousands of those who live in New York, and claim that their security should not rely on Cuomo since his misconduct showcases that he is unfit for his position of power.

The eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31, and those at the Midtown rally are pushing for an extension to June 2022 — which is also the final deadline for New York to distribute federal COVID rent relief funds to tenants and landlords.

A street vendor named Edith, whose business suffered during the pandemic says she has not received any rent relief despite applying two times to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

“We need real leaders who respect us,” Edith said.