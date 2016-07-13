Williamsburg Airbnb guest steals towels, map, electronics from rental, police say

It’s on the house.

That’s what one Airbnb guest assumed when he apparently decided to take off with $1,525 in items from the Williamsburg home he was renting earlier this month, including 13 duvet covers, 20 bath towels, and a giant world map, police said.

The 37-year-old man first noticed his home had been cleared out on July 7 after the 26-year-old guest had checked out. The man had been staying there since July 4, police said.

The home at 541 Lorimer Street, described on Airbnb as a 4-bedroom home fitting 12 guests, is listed for $377 per night and appears to be sold out for a majority of July and about half of August.

“Its comfortable, quiet, and convenient to anywhere in the city (you can see the subway entrance from the front door), its a perfect place for a beautiful NYC getaway,” the listing says, boasting free cable with HBO and Showtime on demand, a backyard for barbecuing and a front stoop with a porch rocking chair, which it says is great for people watching.

Also taken from the home was four iPhone clock radios, four red throw blankets, two Apple TV’s, a comforter, 13 sheet sets, 15 packs of toilet paper, 12 laundry bags, and three space heaters, police said.

Access to the home is through a keypad, and the man told police the guest was the only person with access. It wasn’t immediately clear where the guest was from.

The host has been in touch with Airbnb about the theft — the company offers an eligible host guarantee for damages up to $1 million — but no arrests have been made, police said.