Williamsburg Apple store opens July 30 at 247 Bedford Ave.

It’s a genius move for Brooklyn.

The Williamsburg Apple store will open its doors at 247 Bedford Avenue July 30. Apple is keeping mum on the 20,000-square-foot store store’s look and exclusive features but said customers can expect the same birght, white colored décor and a genius bar.

Recent photos of the location, which is at the corner of Bedford Avenue and N. 3rd Street, show that its exposed brick exterior is still present.

This is the ninth Apple store in the city and first in Brooklyn. The Bronx is currently the only borough that doesn’t have one.