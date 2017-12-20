A man was killed and another was injured in a gang-related shooting in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning, a law enforcement source said.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and back and a 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder on Havemeyer and South Second streets at about 12:05 a.m., cops said.

Both men were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead and the 20-year-old was in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.