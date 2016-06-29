Win tickets to VMAs at Madison Square Garden: NYC hosts film contest

There will be one winner from each borough.

The city is giving filmmakers from all over New York City a chance to show off their skills and chill with the biggest celebrities at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) is teaming up with the cable channel for the #VMAxNYC contest, which will select one winner from each borough to attend the Aug. 28 show at Madison Square Garden.

Starting Friday, applicants ages 16 and older can log onto the competition’s website, vmaxnyc.com, and submit a 30-second video that answers the question, “If you could take your favorite VMA artist anywhere in NYC, where would it be and why?”

“The VMAs honor some of today’s biggest musical talent, making New York the perfect home for this event,” MOME Commissioner Julie Menin said in a statement. “The VMAxNYC contest will showcase what makes our city such a source of creativity and inspiration.”

Menin, MTV Brand Creative Director Andrei Chahine and former Knicks guard John Starks will judge the applications, which can be submitted until July 15. The five winners will walk the red carpet of the show, as well as have their videos shared on the city’s various social media accounts.

Additionally, 75 runners-up will get a tour of the MTV studios and an up-close look at the production process.