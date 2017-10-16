You may not need a weatherman, but a new City Council bill could help New Yorkers capitalize on which way the wind blows.

City Councilman Costa Constantinides, who chairs the environmental protection committee, said the city needs to better promote wind turbine construction and make it easier for property owners to install turbines. His bill, slated to be introduced Tuesday, would require the city to conduct ongoing “wind resource assessments,” identifying areas in the five boroughs where wind power would be most effective.

The data will be used to create a publicly-available map showing the best locations for wind turbines, according to the councilman.

“Putting out this map will help [New Yorkers] understand if this is a good idea or bad idea. And if it’s a good idea, we can get them on the path,” he said.

A second bill will address the rules for installing smaller wind turbines in the city.

The councilman said currently there isn’t sufficiently specific language for installing turbines on rooftops and other prime spots, and that turns off potential investors.

The bill would determine rules for wind speed, design criteria, installation, maintenance, removal and other factors for a special permit.

“We want to bring wind power up to the 21st century,” he said.