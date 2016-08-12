Window of 3 World Trade Center cracked by crane, FDNY says

The crane was being pulled up after it unloaded materials on the ground, officials said.

A crane cracked a window of 3 World Trade Center Thursday evening, fire officials said.

The 80-story building is currently under construction.

A crane, which had a weighted ball attached to it, was being pulled back up after it had unloaded materials on the ground, the construction company said. A gust of wind caused it to sway into the building around 8:30 p.m. A glass window on the 12th floor of the building cracked, officials said.

There were no injuries, no debris fell and there was no structural damage to the building, the FDNY said.

Tishman Construction said in a statement all safety procedures were in place at the time of the incident.

“Safety inspectors and authorities are on site and looking into the incident,” the statement, released Thursday night, said. “The panel will be replaced.”

3 World Trade Center is one of the buildings designed to replace the Twin Towers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. It is expected to open in 2018.