A woman filed suit against her former employer, the company providing security services at Kennedy Airport, alleging she was subjected to sexual harassment and racially offensive behavior before being fired.

LaDonna Powell, 32, alleges in the Manhattan federal court lawsuit that while working as a supervisor at Allied Universal Security Services, she had to endure wrongful touching and promotion-for-sex propositions, watch colleagues having sex in security booths and videos of female guards engaging in oral sex with male supervisors.

The suit also alleges she heard others in the company refer to black employees using racial epithets.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, also says Allied bosses at JFK wasted taxpayer dollars by spending their time circulating pornographic videos. It alleges that Powell, a supervisor for the security company, was fired after four years for filing complaints and refusing to go along with the workplace culture.

The suit seeks damages for race and sex discrimination. Powell’s lawyers asked that her town of residence not be published.

A spokesman for the Port Authority had no comment on the lawsuit, but said that the agency’s inspector general was investigating the allegations. A spokeswoman for Allied said the company was reviewing the lawsuit.