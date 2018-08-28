Woman choked, tackled by robber in Crown Heights, video shows

The robbery happened near the intersection of Bergen Street and Schenectady Avenue, cops said.

A woman was put in a chokehold and tackled to the ground on a sidewalk in Crown Heights earlier this month and police are still looking for the man who attacked her.

The man was walking toward the 34-year-old woman near the intersection of Bergen Street and Schenectady Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8, when he suddenly lunged at her, wrapping his arm around her neck and pulling her to the ground, according to police and video of the robbery.

He then took her bag and fled westbound on Bergen Street, cops said. A cell phone and tablet were among the items in the woman’s bag.

The woman was treated by EMS for small lacerations to her face, neck and body, police said.

If you know this person wanted for a robbery, call Officer Gomez at 718-735-0610 or #800577TIPS. This occurred on August 8 at Schenectady Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights. #YourCityYourCall #77MostWanted pic.twitter.com/o46W1toYmE — NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) August 16, 2018

The NYPD released new surveillance footage of the suspect on Tuesday, hoping to identify him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.