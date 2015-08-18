Woman raped in Bed-Stuy stairwell, loses two teeth, NYPD says

A woman was raped in a Bedford-Stuyvesant stairwell early Monday morning, losing two teeth in the brutal attack, the NYPD said.

The suspect met the woman on Putnam Avenue and allegedly threatened to shoot her if she didn’t follow him, police said. She followed him to a nearby building on Lefferts Avenue, and the suspect then allegedly assaulted her and stuck two fingers down her throat.

The man then allegedly raped the woman in an outside staircase, the NYPD said. The victim lost two teeth in the attack, and the suspect may have a bite mark on his hand, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large. He is described as being in his late 30s with a muscular build.