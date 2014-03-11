Woman charged in ‘butt lift’ death at Manhattan hotel

A New Jersey woman has been charged in the death of another woman last summer as a result of a …

A New Jersey woman has been charged in the death of another woman last summer as a result of a botched black market butt lift, police said.

On July 8, police responded to a 911 call at the Liberty Inn Hotel, a pay-per-hour hotel in the Meatpacking District. In a hotel room they found 22-year-old Tamara Blaine, of Jamaica, Queens, who appeared to be suffering from a seizure. She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said that initially the Medical Examiner’s Office’s investigation of Blaine’s death was determined to be inconclusive, but the death was suspicious because the victim had puncture wounds on her buttocks.

A police investigation led to the arrest on Monday of 28-year-old Tamira Mobley, of Wood Ridge, New Jersey, who police believe performed the illegal butt injections and administered the deadly dose of silicone that killed the victim.

Mobley was charged with assault and manslaughter, according to police.

According to her obituary, published on the J. Foster Phillips Funeral Home website, Blaine went to school part-time as a college freshman while caring for her young son.