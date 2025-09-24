Woman charged with killing 3 men using fentanyl-laced drugs, Manhattan DA says

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with using fentanyl-laced drugs to rob four men in Manhattan, killing three of them, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Tabitha Bundrick was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court on three counts of second-degree murder, four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary, and one count of second-degree assault, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people,” Bragg said. “As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings”.

The DA’s office said Bundrick’s crimes occurred between April 2023 and February 2024. Prosecutors allege she targeted men, supplied them with fentanyl-laced drugs, and stole items such as cash, phones, watches, clothing, and sneakers after they lost consciousness.

The first incident happened on April 30, 2023, in Washington Heights, when Bundrick allegedly brought two men into an empty West 159th Street apartment she had broken into, where she allegedly offered both men fentanyl-laced drugs, which she claimed was cocaine.

One of the men, 42-year-old Mario Paullan, was found dead the next morning by his friend. Prosecutors said that Bundrick used the men’s stolen cellphones to make several calls.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Bundrick allegedly gave fentanyl-laced drugs to 39-year-old Miguel Navez at his West 158th Street apartment. He was found dead three days later by his brother, and his belongings, including his cellphone, were missing, prosecutors said.

The third death occurred Feb. 25, 2024, in Upper Manhattan. Prosecutors say Bundrick followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez into his West 144th Street building and provided him with fentanyl-laced drugs.

Several hours later, Bundrick was allegedly seen going in and out of the apartment multiple times. Prosecutors say she tampered with the building’s door to make reentry easier and carried off several large bags, including Fernandez’s backpack. She then took a cab back to her apartment with the stolen items. Fernandez’s credit card was later used repeatedly over the following days.

Bundrick was arrested on March 5 in her apartment. Investigators recovered four pairs of sneakers belonging to the victims, prosecutors said.

Bragg said the indictment is the result of a long-term investigation and warned others against similar crimes: “I want to be very clear to those who think they can get away with drugging and robbing unsuspecting victims: working with our law enforcement partners, we will uncover and prosecute this conduct.”

Bundrick’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.