The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robin Merchant

A 47-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on Monday night.

Cops responded to Williamsbridge Road near Waring Avenue in Allerton just after 8:30 p.m., where they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene, cops said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition.

Police could not provide a description of the vehicle involved.