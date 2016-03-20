Woman dead after being struck by taxi near Stuyvesant Town, NYPD says

The pedestrian, 44, was struck by a yellow cab, police say.

A cabdriver has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Saturday, March 19, 2016, along First Avenue near Stuyvesant Town in Manhattan, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: AMNH

An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death Saturday of a pedestrian, the NYPD said.

The victim, Kenya Flores, 44, of the Bronx, was struck and killed by a taxi early Saturday morning near Gramercy Park and Stuyvesant Town in Manhattan, police said.

The NYPD said officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 3:36 a.m. between East 16th and 17th streets near First Avenue.

Flores was found lying in the bus lane on First Avenue, police said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD said Flores had been lying in the street when she was struck by a Yellow Cab, which then left the scene.

John Bangura, 68, of Manhattan, was later arrested, charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.