A woman died Sunday morning after falling from the roof of a midtown building, police said. The NYPD believes that she was intoxicated at the time of the fall.

At about 8:45 a.m., Elena Gladkikh, 27, fell from the roof of her five-story building at 449 W. 37th St., police said.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.