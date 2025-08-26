Woman found dead in the Bronx after hit-and-run: cops

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was found dead in a Bronx roadway on Tuesday morning in what is believed to have been a hit-and-run.

Police in the Bronx are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the middle of a busy roadway on Tuesday morning after an apparent hit-and-run collision.

According to police sources, officers from the 41st Precinct received a 911 call that a person had been hit by a car on Bruckner Boulevard and Leggety Avenue at 12:08 a.m. on Aug. 26.

When cops arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a 32-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive lying in the roadway. Authorities say she suffered multiple and severe injuries throughout her body that are indicative of being struck by a vehicle.

EMS rushed the woman to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is pending family notification.

Cops say the vehicle did not stay on scene and the incident is being classed as a hit-and-run. Police did not immediately have a description of the perpetrator.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is probing the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.