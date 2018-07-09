News Woman found dead, half-clothed in Brooklyn basement, NYPD says Cops were called to the Parkside Avenue building around 1:15 p.m. Monday. A woman was found dead in the basement of a Brooklyn building on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated July 9, 2018 4:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A woman was found dead in the basement of a Brooklyn building on Monday, police said. Officers were called to the building on Parkside Avenue, near Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1:15 p.m. The unidentified woman was found lying on the ground half-clothed, unconscious and unresponsive, an NYPD spokesman said. There were no obvious signs of trauma about her body, he added. The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops. The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death and the investigation is ongoing. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.