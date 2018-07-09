A woman was found dead in the basement of a Brooklyn building on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the building on Parkside Avenue, near Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, around 1:15 p.m. The unidentified woman was found lying on the ground half-clothed, unconscious and unresponsive, an NYPD spokesman said. There were no obvious signs of trauma about her body, he added.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to cops.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine her cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.