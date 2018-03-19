Brooklyn woman found dead with hands cuffed, bag over head, NYPD says

The 34-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn apartment, police said.

A woman was found dead with her hands handcuffed behind her back and a plastic bag over her head in her Brooklyn apartment Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers found Ketsia Zephir, 34, on the floor of her bedroom inside the apartment on East 21st Street, near Newkirk Avenue, in Flatbush at about 3:15 p.m. after her father called 911, the NYPD said.

Zephir was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no apparent signs of a struggle in the room, according to police.

Zephir didn’t talk much with neighbors, said John Jacques, 61, who lives next door to the victim.

“She wouldn’t say hi to anyone. That’s just the way she was,” he said.

But he added that he has a good relationship with the other people living in the apartment. There are at least three other residents of the apartment, according to the building’s superintendent.

“If I needed something or wanted to know something, I knew I could knock on the door and talk to them,” Jacques said.

“I never heard an argument between them,” he added. “They were very good neighbors.”

The medical examiner will determine Zephir’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.