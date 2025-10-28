Woman found dead and wrapped in plastic bag on Harlem sidewalk: cops

Detectives are searching for answers after a woman was found dead in a plastic bag left on a Harlem sidewalk on Monday evening.

Officers from the 25th Precinct and the MTA Police were called to 125th Street and Park Avenue, near the Harlem-125th Street station on the Metro-North Railroad, just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Upon arriving at the scene, cops found the dead woman, whose body was wrapped in a plastic bag and placed among a pile of trash.

Responding EMS units confirmed the woman’s death. Her age and identity were not immediately available, police said.

The cause of the woman’s death is not yet known. Her body has been transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police have yet to classify the case as a homicide, pending the autopsy’s results.

The investigation remains ongoing, police sources said.

Anyone with information regarding this death is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.