Woman dies after car she is in collides with tractor trailer on GW Bridge

A woman died when the car she was in collided with a tractor trailer on the George Washington Bridge early Sunday morning, according to Port Authority police.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was one of four people inside the Honda Accord when it crashed with the truck at about 2 a.m. on the upper level of the eastbound side.

Two of the passengers were pinned inside the car and had to be extracted by Port Authority Tunnel and Bridge agents. The woman, who lived in upper Manhattan, was taken to Harlem Hospital Center and was pronounced dead there a few hours later.

The accident is under investigation, according to Port Authority police.