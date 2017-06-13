Woman dies after her clothes catch fire in Manhattan apartment, NYPD says

The 34-year-old woman was cooking alone in her apartment at the time, police said.

A woman died after her clothes caught fire while she was cooking alone in her Manhattan apartment Monday, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was found with burns on her torso inside her apartment on West 31st Street in Koreatown at about 3:15 p.m., cops said. She had apparently ran from the kitchen and ended up in the bathroom, where she was discovered.

Neighbors called 911 when they heard the smoke detector, according to police.

The woman, who wasn’t immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.