Woman dragged by car when suspects try to steal her bag of DVD’s for sale

A 59-year-old woman was dragged along the parking lot of a Williamsburg McDonald’s when a woman in a car grabbed on to the bag of DVD’s she was selling, police said Monday.

The victim walked up to the dark Scion car with a bag of DVD’s for sale at about 2:45 p.m. on May 25. A woman sitting in the passenger seat of the car then grabbed the bag from her hand and the male driver tried to speed off from the lot on Broadway, near Thornton Street.

But the victim held on to the bag and was slowly dragged several feet before she fell down and the car drove off, police said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the woman slowly walking upright alongside the passenger side of the car. The car then stops for several seconds before speeding off quickly, causing the victim to fall..

She suffered a deep laceration to the side of her face, as well as bruising and swelling on her head and face.