Woman falls to death trying to climb into boyfriend’s Brooklyn apartment

A lovers’ spat turned deadly for a woman in Williamsburg, Brooklyn early Friday morning.

After Hannah Shaw’s boyfriend told her not to come over, the intoxicated 29-year-old attempted to climb into his kitchen window, the NYPD told the New York Daily News. But Shaw had only hanging wires to grab for support, and she pummeled onto the roof of an adjacent building.

Shaw and Alex Douglas, 42, her boyfriend of a year and a half, had gotten into an argument after hanging out at the Lucky Dog on Bedford Avenue nearby.

Douglas was able to crawl through a neighbor’s window and hold Shaw until emergency responders arrived, but she succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to Woodhull Hospital, police said.

Shaw, who also lived in Williamsburg but originally hailed from Maine, was an aspiring fashion designer with her own jewelry line who also worked as a manager at landscaping company Jungle Design NYC, according to her Facebook page.

“She was a beautiful and quirky person,” Douglas told the Daily News. “She loved making jewelry and cooking.”