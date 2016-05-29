Woman fatally stabbed at Brooklyn YWCA; suspect charged, NYPD says

Dorothy Curry is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

A woman has been charged in the stabbing death of another woman inside a Brooklyn YWCA this weekend.

Police said officers were called to a residential building on Third Avenue near East 9th Street just before 7 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a dispute with a knife.

When the officers arrived, police said they discovered 48-year-old Liza Millet with multiple stab wounds to her torso and back.

The NYPD said Millet was rushed to New York Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dorothy Curry, who also lives in the building, was taken into police custody and later charged in the stabbing, police said. Curry, 56, was taken Kings County Hospital Center, but police would not elaborate on her condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Curry is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

According to its website, The Brooklyn YWCA offers nearly 300 apartment units for low-income and homeless women, survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as to seniors.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and unexpected loss of life that occurred at a YWCA residence,” YWCA said in a statement on Sunday. “We express our condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and we will work with YWCA Brooklyn as it offers support and counseling services to its residents.”