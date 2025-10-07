A 60-year-old Queens woman was struck and killed by an e-bike rider after she exited a city bus in Brooklyn on Monday.

According to law enforcement sources, the tragic incident occurred at around 7:16 on Oct. 6 in the vicinity of Flushing Avenue and N. Elliot Place near the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Officers from the 88th Precinct rushed to the scene upon getting a 911 call about a motor vehicle collision.

Officers determined that 60-year-old Theresa Valenti of 53rd Road in Maspeth exited a city bus onto an adjacent sidewalk before attempting to cross an elevated bike lane, which is raised above the roadway to sidewalk grade. It is unclear at this time which bus she was riding.

Further investigation found a 41-year-old male operating an e-bike with a 39-year-old female rear passenger on board, traveling westbound in the designated bike lane that was adjacent to the north side sidewalk of Flushing Avenue, near the intersection of North Elliot Place. The e-bike operator struck Valenti after she exited a city bus onto the adjacent sidewalk and attempted to cross the bike lane, police said.

EMS responded and rushed Valenti to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Paramedics brought the two e-bike riders to the same hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately known how fast the e-bike was going. The incident took place before a new 15 mph speed limit for e-bike riders will go into effect on Oct. 24. Right now, e-bikes can legally travel 20 to 25 mph, depending on their class.

Police said no arrests have been made in Monday’s deadly collision, but the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

The MTA and NYC Department of Transportation did not respond to requests for comment on this story.