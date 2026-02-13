Woman found dead in Brooklyn NYCHA building likely crushed in accidental garbage chute fall, police say

According to law enforcement sources, 39-year-old Michelle Montgomery’s remains were discovered inside a black bag inside a 330 Bushwick on Feb. 1. She was found by NYCHA workers who were cleaning up the compactor room at around 9:30 a.m.

The Brooklyn woman who was found dead inside the basement of NYCHA building’s trash room is now believed to have fallen inside the garbage chute by accident and slowly died, police say.

“She had multiple puncture wounds and slashes, deep slashes to the right torso, right side of the head, multiple puncture wounds the upper thigh, pelvis area punctures to the right thigh, multiple broken bones, including the rib cage,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

When news of the grim discovery made the rounds online it was initially suspected to be a homicide, however, now police say they believe the incident to be a tragic accident. She had been out drinking at a bar the night before at 9:30 p.m. and, although she does not live in that building, is seen on video entering the complex at around 1:39 a.m. Police were later told residents heard screaming from the trash chute.

“Our theory right now is that she may have dropped an item into the chute and went to retrieve it and fell headfirst into the chute. Later ended up in the chute room two floors down and was processed through, meaning being crushed by the garbage chute,” Chief Kenny said. “The ME [Medical Examiner] investigation concluded that she was alive while she was in the compactor, and the wounds are consistent with being crushed by the compactor.”

Police later found a purse in the compactor room, leading them to believe she had dropped it, which prompted her to climb into the chute.

According to an ABC report, Montgomery’s partner told them, “She left this house vibrant, happy, and alive.”

Chief Kenny added that the autopsy also showed the death to appear to be accidental.