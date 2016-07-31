Woman found dead in Harlem River near Marble Hill, NYPD says

The woman was found in Harlem River after a man was found in Ambrose Channel.

Police found two bodies in NYC waterways on July 30, 2016, one in the Harlem River and the other in the Ambrose Channel. Photo Credit: Wendy Lu

A woman was found dead in the Harlem River Saturday night, police said, the second body found in a New York City waterway that day.

Cops found the woman unresponsive in the water near 225th Street and Adrian Avenue in Marble Hill around 11:45 p.m. NYPD harbor unit officers took her to the Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been identified yet. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police had found a man unconscious in the Ambrose Channel near Brooklyn Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Kingsborough College Pier, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not been identified, and no arrests have been made, cops said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.