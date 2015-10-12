Woman found dead in Kissena Park in Flushing with slash wounds to neck, stomach, NYPD says

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Ben Nugent

A woman was found dead in a Queens park this weekend with slash wounds to her neck and stomach, police say.

The NYPD says that police responded to a call about an unconscious person inside Kissena Park in Flushing on Sunday just before 3 p.m. She was found near Colden Street and Laburnum Avenue.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on arrival.

The victim’s death has been ruled a homicide, police say. No arrests have been made and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.