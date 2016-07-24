Woman found dead in McCarren Park in Williamsburg, NYPD says

The bodies have been found in Williamsburg, Crown Heights and SoHo.

A woman’s body was found in McCarren Park on July 24, 2016, the NYPD said. This is the third person found dead in a city park in three days, police said. Photo Credit: Lincoln Center

A woman was found dead inside Williamsburg’s McCarren Park Sunday morning, police said. The woman is at least the third person found dead inside a city park in as many days, cops said.

The unidentified woman was found slumped over on a bench inside the Brooklyn park, near Bedford Avenue and North 12th Street, at about 6:35 a.m. Police said her death doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

She was found less than one day after a 35-year-old Queens woman was discovered dead on a bench behind the Brooklyn Children’s Museum in Crown Heights.

That woman was found inside Brower Park by a man who was walking his dog around 2:20 p.m. She was found with a cloth over her face and a blanket over her body, police said. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

A 47-year-old man was also found dead in SoHo Friday morning, sitting on a park bench inside Vesuvio Playground, near Thompson and Spring streets, police said.