Woman found dead on Central Park rock, NYPD says

A woman was found dead lying on a rock in Central Park, near East 62nd Street, on Thursday, July 13, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

A woman was found dead lying face down on a rock in Central Park early Thursday morning, police said.

The unidentified woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, was fully clothed and had no signs of trauma, cops said. She was found at about 6:15 a.m. near East 62nd Street and East Drive, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A bag of prescription medication was found nearby, a law enforcement source said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.