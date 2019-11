Police said the woman was found sitting on a bench outside.

A woman was found dead with a slash wound to her throat outside of a Brooklyn building early Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

Officers were called to a building on West 9th Street near Clinton Street in Red Hook around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they discovered Sharon Whigham, 51, seated on a bench outside with a slash wound to her neck, police said.

EMS pronounced Whigham dead at the scene, police said.

So far no arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.