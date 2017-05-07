Woman hit on head on F line subway station platform in midtown, cops say

A suspect was taken into custody on Saturday after police released surveillance footage of a man who they said punched a woman on a subway platform in midtown Thursday.

Daniel Evans, 45, allegedly punched a 30-year-old woman on the side of the head on the southbound F line platform at the 34th Street and Sixth Avenue station at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, cops said. The woman suffered bruising and swelling, but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Charges are still pending, police said.

Evans is also facing charges for another confrontation, in which he allegedly hit a 23-year-old man on the arm with a pipe after a verbal altercation on April 22, cops said. He will be charged with assault in transit, cops said. Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.

With Dana Reszutek