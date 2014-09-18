Woman in critical condition after being hit by bicycle in Central Park

A woman was in critical condition Thursday after being hit by a bicycle in Central Park, police said. The bicyclist …

A woman was in critical condition Thursday after being hit by a bicycle in Central Park, police said.

The bicyclist collided with Jill Tarlov, 59, on West Drive near 63rd Street about 4:30 p.m., a law enforcement official said. Tarlov slammed her head into the ground. She was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said.

The rider had been on a yellow racing bike. “She was walking in Central Park. She was in the crosswalk,” said a man who identified himself as her husband.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening.