Woman in critical condition after falling from Greenwich Village rooftop

A woman is in extreme critical condition after plummeting four stories to the ground in Greenwich Village early Sunday.

Police found the 23-year-old lying on the ground in front of a building. Witnesses said she was dancing, slipped and fell off the ledge after losing her footing while a party was taking place on the rooftop. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Alcohol may have been a factor but police are waiting for toxicology reports.

The woman was residing in Brooklyn but is originally from California. Her family was notified.