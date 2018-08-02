News NYPD searches for woman in East River, man rescued The man jumped in after the woman, in an attempt to rescue her, police said. A woman and a man jumped into the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge Thursday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated August 2, 2018 7:10 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police were looking for a 20-year-old woman who they believe jumped into the East River, near the Williamsburg Bridge Thursday morning, an NYPD spokesman said. A 21-year-old man also jumped into the river, in an attempt to rescue the woman, the spokesman said. The man was pulled from the water when police responded, shortly after 6 a.m. The woman is believed to be under Pier 36, between the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges, cops said. Her condition was unknown. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.