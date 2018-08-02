LATEST PAPER
NYPD searches for woman in East River, man rescued

The man jumped in after the woman, in an attempt to rescue her, police said.

A woman and a man jumped into the

A woman and a man jumped into the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge Thursday morning, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

Police were looking for a 20-year-old woman who they believe jumped into the East River, near the Williamsburg Bridge Thursday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

A 21-year-old man also jumped into the river, in an attempt to rescue the woman, the spokesman said.

The man was pulled from the water when police responded, shortly after 6 a.m.

The woman is believed to be under Pier 36, between the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges, cops said. Her condition was unknown.

