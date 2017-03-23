Quantcast
Woman in Queens makes anti-Muslim remarks, punches victim, NYPD says

Nicole Brown
March 23, 2017
The suspect has brightly colored yellow and orange hair.

Police are looking for a woman who made anti-Muslim remarks before punching another woman in Queens earlier this month.

The suspect is accused of approaching a 26-year-old woman near Sutphin Boulevard and 109th Avenue in Jamaica on March 6 at about 8:20 p.m., police said. After making the anti-Muslim remarks, she punched the victim in the neck.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, who has brightly colored yellow and orange hair and appears to have part of her head shaved, on Wednesday.

