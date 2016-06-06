Woman in wheelchair slashed by man in Manhattan, NYPD says

The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she received stitches, police said.

A woman in a wheelchair was slashed in the face in what appears to have been a random attack in Manhattan on Sunday, police said.

According to investigators, the 42-year-old woman was on East 125th Street near Third Avenue around 3:20 a.m. when she was approached by the male suspect and slashed in the face with an unknown object.

An NYPD spokesman said the victim and the suspect did not know each other and there was no altercation prior to the assault.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing as police continue to search for the suspect, the spokesman said.

Police described the suspect as a man between 18 and 25 years old who was last seen wearing a black v-neck T-shirt and black basketball shorts with a white stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.