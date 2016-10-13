Woman jogging in Central Park sexually assaulted, NYPD says

A woman was beaten and sexually assaulted Monday night, Oct. 10, 2016, in Central Park, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

A Bronx man was arrested in the sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman while she was jogging in Central Park, police said Thursday.

Forest Richardson, 26, was charged with attempted rape, robbery, sex abuse and assault.

The woman was running on East Drive Monday evening in the northern part of the park when she was ambushed from behind, just before 10 p.m. Richardson dragged her into the woods and snatched her cellphone and keys, police said.

He turned to walk away, police said, but seemed to change his mind and turned back to beat her. He then tried to rape the woman, who lives near the park, according to police.

The woman managed to get away, fleeing her attacker. Richardson then fled as well.

Richardson was arrested at 2 a.m. Thursday, after the crime spurred increased police presence in Central Park.