Woman mugged in Central Park by male and female suspects

A woman was choked in Central Park moments before her attackers ran off with her bag, police said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old woman was walking through the park near West 110th Street at about 11:50 on Wednesday night when a man placed her in a choke hold and threw her to the ground, police said.

A woman then grabbed her bag and the two suspects ran off together.

A grainy surveillance video of the incident shows the man running slightly ahead of the female suspect, looking back at her. The ponytailed woman then walks up in the video, released by police, holding the bag.