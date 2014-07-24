Upper East Side: MTA bus hits woman on bike

A 33-year-old woman on a bicycle was hit by an MTA bus Thursday morning on the Upper East Side, leaving her with severe body trauma, a law enforcement official said.

The woman, who was not identified, was weaving in and out of traffic at about 10:15 a.m. near 62nd Street and Madison Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting a taxi, the official said. She hit the bus so hard, she was pulled underneath.

The woman was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

It was unclear if any passengers were on the bus at the time. The bus driver remained at the scene, police said.