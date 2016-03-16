Jodi McGrath killed by sanitation truck on Upper East Side

The woman was crossing at 92nd Street and First Avenue when she was hit.

A 55-year-old woman was fatally run over by a sanitation truck on the Upper East Side early Tuesday, police said.

The woman, identified as Jodi McGrath, was crossing the street at East 92th Street and First Avenue when she was hit at about 4:30 a.m.

The 58-year-old driver of the private sanitation truck, which was turning left onto First Avenue at the time, remained on the scene, police said.

McGrath suffered a leg, and wrist injury as well as a head laceration and was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital but couldn’t be saved. She was pronounced dead there.