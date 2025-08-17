Woman blasted man with pepper spray on board L train in Queens: cops

Transit police are on the hunt for the young woman who attacked a male straphanger with pepper spray on board an L train in Queens earlier this month.

The NYPD released images on Sunday of the suspect behind the painful attack that occurred on board a Manhattan-bound L train near the Halsey Street station in Ridgewood at about 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police reported that the perpetrator became embroiled in an argument with the victim, a 68-year-old man, for reasons that were not disclosed.

The words then turned physical, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a pepper spray canister and blasted the man in the face with the chemical.

Following the attack, police said, the assailant departed the L train at Halsey Street and fled to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 104th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. Police said the victim was treated for minor injuries.

Cops described the suspect as a woman standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about 125 pounds with long brown hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.