Woman pinned beneath train after slip from platform

A woman was pinned beneath a B train at the Broadway-Lafayette station Thursday morning after slipping off the platform, according to fire and police officials.

The rider, a woman in her 20s who was texting on her cellphone, fell onto the tracks in the path of an oncoming southbound B train around 10 a.m. Emergency crews removed her from beneath the first train car around 10:30 a.m. and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with an injury to her knee. She was conscious and alert during the rescue, according to the NYPD spokeswoman.

B service was cut from Pacific to West 4th streets, while the D train was suspended between DeKalb and West 4th streets, according to an MTA spokesman. The service resumed after about 45-minutes, with residual delays.