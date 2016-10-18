Woman punched in face outside Queens deli, NYPD says

The woman fell backward onto the sidewalk after the blow to the face.

A 69-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury after she was punched in the face by a man outside a Queens deli Saturday morning, cops said.

Police said Tuesday that they are looking for Richard Springer, 28, of Queens, in connection with the assault. They say Springer exited the deli at 107-60 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica shortly after 8 a.m. when he struck the woman.

Following the blow to the face, the woman fell backward to the ground, hitting her head on the sidewalk. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

Video surveillance from inside the deli shows Springer engaged in a physical dispute with an employee before exiting.

Cops said Springer, who is also known as “Kwasi,” fled the scene after punching the woman. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, and has the name “Emily” tattooed on his right arm, police said.