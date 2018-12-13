Woman pushed onto subway tracks at 14th Street-Union Square station, NYPD says

The incident happened on the platform for the 4/5 train around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Police are on the hunt for a man who they said pushed a woman onto the subway tracks in Manhattan Thursday morning.

A heavyset man pushed the victim from the platform serving the 4 and 5 lines onto the tracks at the 14th Street-Union Square station around 10:30 a.m., according to police.

The suspect then fled the station in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was helped back onto the platform by witnesses. No trains were in the station or entering the station at the time, police said.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with minor injuries, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Subway service was not impacted by the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.