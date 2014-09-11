Woman’s body found on Coney Island rooftop

She may be an elderly woman who went missing nearby.

A decomposing body was found on a Coney Island rooftop Thursday morning, police said, and it may be an elderly woman who went missing nearby.

A maintenance worker from an adjoining building found the woman’s body on the roof of a building on West 30th Street between Surf and Mermaid avenues just after 10 a.m., police said.

Investigators are looking into whether the body may be 73-year-old Crucita Alvarado, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. Alvarado went missing last month and lived around the corner from where the unidentified body was found, police said.

The body was found with black sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. Alvarado was last seen wearing similar clothing.