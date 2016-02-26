Woman shot, man stabbed in fight outside Club Republic in Bushwick, police say

A woman was shot and man was stabbed after a fight broke out in a Bushwick nightclub early Friday morning, police said.

The dispute began inside Club Republic at 990 Broadway, police said. Police responded around 1:40 a.m., at which point the fight had moved outside.

Police said the man, 32, was stabbed in the back while inside the club, and the woman, 20, was shot in the right leg outside the club.

Both were taken to Kings County Hospital Center, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fight. No arrests have been made, and the attack is under investigation, police said.