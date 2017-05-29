Woman slashed in the face near Grand Central, officials say

A Bronx woman was arrested and charged for the attack, police said.

A woman was slashed in the face on a northbound 5 train near Grand Central Terminal on Sunday, May 28, 2017, police said.

A 53-year-old Bronx woman charged with slashing another woman on the subway by Grand Central Terminal was held without bail and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, authorities said on Monday.

Jacqueline Sanjurjo was charged with slashing a 31-year-old woman pushing her 18-month-old baby in a stroller after following her from 125th Street onto a southbound No. 5 train on Sunday, police said.

Sanjurjo, who has dozens of prior arrests, allegedly attacked the woman just after 10:50 a.m. as the train pulled into the busy midtown hub. The pair did not know each other, police said, and Sanjurjo didn’t say anything before the slashing.

When Sanjurjo was arrested, according to the criminal complaint, she admitted she had gotten rid of the sharp object she had used in the attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where she received about 30 stitches and was told that she suffered nerve damage, according to the complaint.

Sanjurjo was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.