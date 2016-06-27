Woman stabbed at Financial District cafe by boyfriend, NYPD says

She was stabbed in her arm and stomach, cops said.

A man stabbed his girlfriend at Koyzina Kafe in the Financial District on Monday, June 27, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin

A woman in her 20s was stabbed by her boyfriend while working at a Financial District cafe Monday morning, police said.

The boyfriend came by the Koyzina Kafe at 62 William St. to finish off an argument the couple was having and attacked her at about 7:30 a.m., police said.

The couple was from New Jersey, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

“We’re peeling back what happened right now,” Boyce said.

She was stabbed in her arm and stomach and taken to Bellevue Medical Center where she was in stable condition, police said.

The boyfriend, who was not immediately identified, was in custody with charges pending.